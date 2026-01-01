Top picks: Feha GRC Platform, Complyance, Vamu Platform — plus 45 more compared.GRC
Evaluating Crush Security Platform alternatives comes down to matching GRC capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Crush Security Platform is a commercial Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tool developed by Crush Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Feha GRC Platform, Complyance, Vamu Platform, COMPLYAN, and Apptega Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Crush Security Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management.
Shares 3 capabilities with Crush Security Platform: NIST, Vulnerability, Third Party Security
AI-powered enterprise GRC platform for compliance, risk, and policy mgmt.
Shares 3 capabilities with Crush Security Platform: NIST, PCI DSS, Third Party Security
GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, access, and asset mgmt.
All-in-one GRC SaaS platform for cybersecurity compliance & data privacy.
Multi-framework cybersecurity compliance & risk management platform.
GRC platform automating compliance, risk assessment & audit across 100+ frameworks.
AI-powered GRC & security ops platform for CISOs automating compliance workflows.
GRC platform for security program mgmt & multi-framework compliance.
AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management.
AI-powered enterprise GRC platform for compliance, risk, and policy mgmt.
GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, access, and asset mgmt.
All-in-one GRC SaaS platform for cybersecurity compliance & data privacy.
Multi-framework cybersecurity compliance & risk management platform.
GRC platform automating compliance, risk assessment & audit across 100+ frameworks.
AI-powered GRC & security ops platform for CISOs automating compliance workflows.
GRC platform for security program mgmt & multi-framework compliance.
GRC platform for compliance mgmt across PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA & more.
Unified GRC platform for security, privacy, and compliance management.
AI-native GRC platform unifying compliance, risk, and governance posture mgmt.
Platform for managing org-wide data privacy and security compliance programs.
Unified security program mgmt platform covering risk, compliance, assets & TPRM.
Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform
Compliance automation platform for GDPR, ISO 27001, TISAX, SOC2, and AI governance
GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management
Enterprise Security Risk Posture Mgmt platform for automated GRC & SPM
GRC platform for infosec assessment, risk mgmt, vendor & asset oversight
AI-powered cyber risk management platform for compliance, risk quantification
Integrated GRC platform for risk, compliance, ethics, and whistleblowing mgmt.
Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization
Framework for assessing, designing, and implementing cybersecurity programs
AI-Ready Governance Platform for data privacy, risk mgmt, and compliance
Centralized platform for managing risk, cyber, and compliance programs
GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management
GRC platform for compliance management, risk quantification, and controls
Next-gen GRC platform with AI-powered threat modeling and compliance automation
GRC platform for compliance, risk, vendor mgmt with automated evidence collection
All-in-one cybersecurity platform with 12 bundled tools for SMBs.
GRC platform unifying cyber risk, compliance, and governance for SMBs/nonprofits.
Patent-protected GRC platform with six-pillar cyber risk governance framework.
Holistic cyber risk management platform for SMBs with training, monitoring, and insurance.
AI-augmented GRC platform unifying 50+ compliance frameworks for defense & enterprise.
SaaS vCISO platform for compliance, risk mgmt across ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR & SOC 2.
AI-driven unified platform for GRC, attack surface mgmt, and cloud security
Platform for AI governance, privacy, risk, data, and compliance management
AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions
AI-powered GRC platform for compliance, risk, audit, and third-party risk mgmt.
Integrated GRC platform for managing ethics, risk, and compliance programs
Enterprise resilience platform for risk, compliance, security & incident mgmt.
GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-driven GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, cyber, and resilience mgmt.
Cloud platform for financial reporting, risk management, and sustainability
AI-driven GRC platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and governance automation
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Crush Security Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Crush Security Platform include Feha GRC Platform, Complyance, Vamu Platform, COMPLYAN, and Apptega Platform. These Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Crush Security Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Crush Security Platform is a commercial Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Crush Security Platform is a Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tool within the broader GRC category. It is used by security professionals for governance risk and compliance platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.