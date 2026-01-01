DigitalXForce Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management
DigitalXForce is an Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) platform that combines automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) capabilities with Security Posture Management across multiple domains including AI, Cloud, Applications, IAM, OT/IoT, and Security Operations. The platform implements Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture to provide continuous, real-time security risk posture management. It offers API-based generation of attack surface and security posture assessments, enabling organizations to maintain visibility across their enterprise security landscape. The solution supports over 40 compliance frameworks and integrates with more than 200 technology connectors. It provides automated security control testing capabilities and includes third-party risk management functionality with verification capabilities. The platform generates an enterprise-grade security blueprint for 360-degree visibility into security risks. DigitalXForce delivers data-driven, AI-powered dashboards for monitoring security posture and includes external risk view capabilities. The platform enables organizations to assess and manage security risks across cloud environments, applications, identity and access management systems, operational technology, and IoT devices through a unified interface.
