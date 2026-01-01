Cytrusst Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Logo

Cytrusst Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)

AI-driven GRC platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and governance automation

GRC
Commercial
Cytrusst Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Description

Cytrusst GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that provides organizations with tools to manage compliance frameworks, risk assessments, and policy enforcement. The platform includes a dynamic risk register that allows users to create risks, associate multiple assets, and define mitigation steps with automated risk level calculations. The solution offers organizational hierarchy visualization for tracking control distribution across departments and locations. Users can conduct audits tailored to specific frameworks or departments, with the ability to assign audits to external sources for collaboration. The platform includes a built-in library of over 20 GRC standards and frameworks that can be imported with requirements, controls, and policy evidence. It provides evidence management capabilities for compiling and customizing compliance documentation. Policy management features include customizable templates and workflows for policy creation, review, and enforcement. The control management system allows organizations to assign controls to specific users with designated approvers for accountability. Additional capabilities include vendor risk management and assessment tools. The platform supports multiple cloud compliance frameworks and provides an organizational view for managing controls across different business units.

Cytrusst Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) FAQ

Common questions about Cytrusst Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cytrusst Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) is AI-driven GRC platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and governance automation developed by Cytrusst. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Cloud Compliance.

