C2 RiskStore® Description

C2 RiskStore is a cloud-based platform that consolidates risk, cybersecurity, and compliance management into a single system. The platform provides organizations with a library of questionnaires and assessments built on multiple standards and frameworks, referred to as 'programmes'. The platform supports various compliance frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO 14001, GDPR, DORA, Cyber Essentials, PCI DSS, OWASP, ITIL 4, BSI 10012, DTAC, and W3C standards. Organizations can manage their entire risk management lifecycle from assessment through remediation within the platform. RiskStore offers customizable assessment frameworks that can be tailored to specific industry or internal requirements. Users can modify questions, assessment tiers, and workflows to match their organizational needs. The platform includes task allocation capabilities that allow assignment of responsibilities to individuals or teams, with automated notifications to track progress. The system provides remediation action features with automated recommendations for risk acceptance or mitigation. It includes workflow management tools, real-time reporting, and analytics capabilities to provide visibility across departments. The platform addresses third-party risk management and vendor due diligence processes. RiskStore is designed to replace multiple disconnected tools and processes, providing a unified view of vulnerabilities and compliance efforts across the organization.