IBM OpenPages Logo

IBM OpenPages

AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

IBM OpenPages Description

IBM OpenPages is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that provides organizations with integrated capabilities for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions. The platform is available for deployment on any cloud or on-premises environments. The solution offers a modular architecture that allows organizations to deploy specific components based on their needs. Available modules include Business Continuity Management, Data Privacy Management, Environmental Social and Governance, Financial Controls Management, Internal Audit Management, IT Governance, Model Risk Governance, Operational Risk Management, Policy Management, Regulatory Compliance Management, and Third-Party Risk Management. OpenPages includes a task-focused user interface designed to streamline complex actions and enable users to complete GRC tasks. The platform provides dynamic dashboards and dimensional reporting capabilities for analyzing risk states and conducting root cause analysis. Users can customize views, visualizations, widgets, and landing page options. The platform features embedded GRC workflows that can run on scheduled basis, on demand, or upon object creation. A calculation engine automatically sets values for risk-related activities such as inherent risk calculations and key risk indicator mapping. OpenPages maintains a single data repository to provide consistent views of risk and compliance data across the organization. The platform supports unlimited levels of entities, processes, risks, and control hierarchies. Integration capabilities include comprehensive REST APIs and IBM App Connect for connecting with third-party systems. The platform incorporates AI capabilities including a GRC virtual assistant for support and AI-assisted incident classification.

IBM OpenPages FAQ

Common questions about IBM OpenPages including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

IBM OpenPages is AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions developed by IBM. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →