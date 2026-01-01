IBM OpenPages
AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions
IBM OpenPages
AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions
IBM OpenPages Description
IBM OpenPages is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that provides organizations with integrated capabilities for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions. The platform is available for deployment on any cloud or on-premises environments. The solution offers a modular architecture that allows organizations to deploy specific components based on their needs. Available modules include Business Continuity Management, Data Privacy Management, Environmental Social and Governance, Financial Controls Management, Internal Audit Management, IT Governance, Model Risk Governance, Operational Risk Management, Policy Management, Regulatory Compliance Management, and Third-Party Risk Management. OpenPages includes a task-focused user interface designed to streamline complex actions and enable users to complete GRC tasks. The platform provides dynamic dashboards and dimensional reporting capabilities for analyzing risk states and conducting root cause analysis. Users can customize views, visualizations, widgets, and landing page options. The platform features embedded GRC workflows that can run on scheduled basis, on demand, or upon object creation. A calculation engine automatically sets values for risk-related activities such as inherent risk calculations and key risk indicator mapping. OpenPages maintains a single data repository to provide consistent views of risk and compliance data across the organization. The platform supports unlimited levels of entities, processes, risks, and control hierarchies. Integration capabilities include comprehensive REST APIs and IBM App Connect for connecting with third-party systems. The platform incorporates AI capabilities including a GRC virtual assistant for support and AI-assisted incident classification.
IBM OpenPages FAQ
Common questions about IBM OpenPages including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
IBM OpenPages is AI-powered GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, and audit functions developed by IBM. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Audit.
