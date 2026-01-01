Archer Evolv™
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
Archer Evolv™
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management
Archer Evolv™ Description
Archer Evolv is a cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance platform that uses AI to help organizations manage regulatory compliance, operational risk, and strategic decision-making. The platform consists of three integrated modules that work together or independently. Archer Evolv Compliance monitors regulatory changes through AI-powered horizon scanning and automated workflows. It maintains a catalog of regulatory and non-regulatory requirements, performs gap analysis, and aligns controls with business requirements. The module integrates risk assessment, compliance, and audit processes into a unified workflow. Archer Evolv Risk provides a unified platform for managing operational, enterprise, third-party, resilience, and IT risk. It includes AI-driven analytics with quantitative risk assessments and predictive modeling. The module analyzes incident and loss data to identify control gaps and emerging patterns, and quantifies risk exposure tied to financial impact for strategic prioritization. Archer Evolv Intelligence is a scenario-based simulation tool that enables users to assess regulatory and operational impacts of strategic decisions. It uses AI-driven parsing to simulate business scenarios and visualize obligation changes, enforcement history, and coverage gaps. The module calculates control investment effects and exposure changes across risk portfolios, integrating natively with the Risk and Compliance modules.
Archer Evolv™ is AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management developed by Archer.
