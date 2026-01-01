SureCloud GRC Platform Logo

SureCloud GRC Platform

GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities

GRC
Commercial
SureCloud GRC Platform Description

SureCloud GRC Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance management system built on event-based technology. The platform provides centralized management of risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities within a single interface. The platform includes control mapping capabilities with a proprietary SureCloud Controls Framework and industry standards to reduce control duplication. It supports compliance management for standards including SOC2 and ISO27001, with continuous control monitoring and automated evidence collection to maintain audit readiness. For risk management, the platform consolidates IT, cyber, and business risks into unified risk registers. It handles both internal and third-party risk assessments. The system includes vendor management features with self-serve questionnaires delivered via secure links. The platform incorporates generative AI capabilities for document review and policy quality assessment. It provides workflow automation, task management, and staged reviewing processes. Reporting functionality spans different GRC domains with contextual business impact analysis. The platform offers two pricing tiers: Foundations for teams under 5 people starting at £15,000 per year, and Enterprise with custom pricing for larger organizations. The system is designed to scale with organizational growth and supports data protection impact assessments and processing activity documentation.

SureCloud GRC Platform FAQ

Common questions about SureCloud GRC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SureCloud GRC Platform is GRC platform for managing risk, compliance, audit, and privacy activities developed by SureCloud. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Continuous Monitoring.

