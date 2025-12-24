Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform Logo

Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform

AI-driven unified platform for GRC, attack surface mgmt, and cloud security

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform Description

Cytrusst is a unified cybersecurity platform that combines governance, risk and compliance (GRC), attack surface management (ASM), and cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities. The platform uses AI to automate compliance workflows and provide real-time risk insights. The GRC module includes support for 56+ frameworks and 1500+ controls, with 80+ predefined policy templates and 1400+ evidence items. It features vendor risk management, risk register, privacy impact assessment, business impact analysis, and regulatory compliance tracking. The platform provides CXO dashboards for centralized visibility and includes assessment/audit capabilities with an inbuilt calendar. The Attack Surface Management component offers digital footprint discovery, dark web monitoring, threat feeds, SSL certificate monitoring, vulnerability detection, surface monitoring, mobile security, anti-phishing, and anti-malware capabilities. It provides continuous monitoring of external attack surfaces for proactive threat detection. The Cloud Security module includes CSPM, cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), container and Kubernetes security, and secrets scanning. It supports multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and GCP for configuration assessment and compliance monitoring. Additional capabilities include third-party risk management (TPRM), social media threat monitoring, and brand protection. The platform offers 108+ integrations with existing security tools and provides audit-ready reporting for regulatory compliance including GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC 2, and UIDAI.

Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform FAQ

Common questions about Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform is AI-driven unified platform for GRC, attack surface mgmt, and cloud security developed by Cytrusst. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, CSPM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →