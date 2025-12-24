Cytrusst AI-Driven Unified Cybersecurity Platform Description

Cytrusst is a unified cybersecurity platform that combines governance, risk and compliance (GRC), attack surface management (ASM), and cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities. The platform uses AI to automate compliance workflows and provide real-time risk insights. The GRC module includes support for 56+ frameworks and 1500+ controls, with 80+ predefined policy templates and 1400+ evidence items. It features vendor risk management, risk register, privacy impact assessment, business impact analysis, and regulatory compliance tracking. The platform provides CXO dashboards for centralized visibility and includes assessment/audit capabilities with an inbuilt calendar. The Attack Surface Management component offers digital footprint discovery, dark web monitoring, threat feeds, SSL certificate monitoring, vulnerability detection, surface monitoring, mobile security, anti-phishing, and anti-malware capabilities. It provides continuous monitoring of external attack surfaces for proactive threat detection. The Cloud Security module includes CSPM, cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), container and Kubernetes security, and secrets scanning. It supports multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and GCP for configuration assessment and compliance monitoring. Additional capabilities include third-party risk management (TPRM), social media threat monitoring, and brand protection. The platform offers 108+ integrations with existing security tools and provides audit-ready reporting for regulatory compliance including GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC 2, and UIDAI.