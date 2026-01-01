6clicks GRC Logo

6clicks GRC Description

6clicks GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that consolidates multiple GRC functions into a unified solution. The platform includes modules for IT and enterprise risk management, security compliance, audit and assessment, vendor risk management, and issue and incident management. The platform features Hailey AI, which automates control mapping, assessments, and workflows through pre-built recipe templates. The system includes a Content Library with pre-configured standards, frameworks, control sets, and assessment templates ready for deployment. 6clicks uses a Hub & Spoke architecture designed to support federated teams, advisors, and managed service providers with centralized control and local autonomy across multiple entities or clients. The platform provides risk registers, compliance content, multi-framework alignment, continuous control monitoring, audit templates, automated vendor assessments, and configurable workflows. The platform includes dashboards and reporting capabilities for tracking control performance and key metrics. It offers bulk actions and automation features to streamline audit readiness and vendor risk detection. The system supports custom forms and developer-ready integrations for issue and incident tracking. 6clicks provides an all-inclusive pricing model with unlimited users and access to all modules and features for enterprises, with scalable licensing options for advisory firms and managed service providers.

