Allgress GRC Solutions Description
Allgress GRC Solutions is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage security and privacy framework tasks. The platform provides an automated approach to security compliance management through multiple integrated modules. The solution includes a compliance management module for assessment and tracking, a policy management system for creating and maintaining organizational policies, and a risk register for identifying and managing risks. It features vendor management capabilities for third-party risk assessment, vulnerability management for tracking security weaknesses, and an exceptions management system for handling policy deviations. Additional modules include policy gap assessment software (Policy Analyst) for analyzing compliance gaps, incident management for tracking and responding to security events, and an accreditation manager for FedRAMP and ATO (Authority to Operate) processes. The platform incorporates visualization and automation features to streamline compliance workflows. Allgress offers managed services where their team provides ongoing GRC support and connects organizations with Virtual CISO partners for security guidance. The platform is positioned as a comprehensive solution for organizations managing multiple compliance frameworks and security requirements.
