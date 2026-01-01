Allgress GRC Solutions Logo

Allgress GRC Solutions

GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Allgress GRC Solutions Description

Allgress GRC Solutions is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage security and privacy framework tasks. The platform provides an automated approach to security compliance management through multiple integrated modules. The solution includes a compliance management module for assessment and tracking, a policy management system for creating and maintaining organizational policies, and a risk register for identifying and managing risks. It features vendor management capabilities for third-party risk assessment, vulnerability management for tracking security weaknesses, and an exceptions management system for handling policy deviations. Additional modules include policy gap assessment software (Policy Analyst) for analyzing compliance gaps, incident management for tracking and responding to security events, and an accreditation manager for FedRAMP and ATO (Authority to Operate) processes. The platform incorporates visualization and automation features to streamline compliance workflows. Allgress offers managed services where their team provides ongoing GRC support and connects organizations with Virtual CISO partners for security guidance. The platform is positioned as a comprehensive solution for organizations managing multiple compliance frameworks and security requirements.

Allgress GRC Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Allgress GRC Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Allgress GRC Solutions is GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management developed by Allgress. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GRC, Incident Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →