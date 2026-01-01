OneTrust Governance Platform Logo

OneTrust Governance Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance solution that centralizes trust program data across privacy, security, and risk management functions. The platform provides a shared data model that connects data, risk, and regulatory intelligence across organizational teams. The platform includes regulatory intelligence with analysis from over 40 in-house researchers and a network of 500+ lawyers across 300 jurisdictions to help organizations understand compliance requirements. It features a workflow automation engine for no-code configuration that eliminates redundant tasks and enables teams to automate actions across the platform. Data intelligence capabilities include automated discovery and classification of sensitive data, with policy enforcement and remediation actions. Risk intelligence provides analytics on third parties and enables monitoring of ongoing threats. The platform includes automated evidence collection that connects to external systems for certification and attestation preparation. The platform offers a unified trust center as an outward-facing web interface that displays trust program information dynamically. It includes multilingual localization with automatic translations and right-to-left text support. A centralized risk index aggregates risk information across trust program activities and risk domains. The platform maintains ISO 27001/27701, SOC 2 Type II, and PCI DSS certifications, with in-app permissions for data integrity. It provides cross-functional data centralization for trust analytics and industry benchmarking.

OneTrust Governance Platform is AI-Ready Governance Platform for data privacy, risk mgmt, and compliance developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Classification, GRC.

