Unified security program mgmt platform covering risk, compliance, assets & TPRM.
Unified security program mgmt platform covering risk, compliance, assets & TPRM.
Alvor is a security management platform organized into 8 modules that covers multiple domains of cybersecurity program management. The platform is designed to support security teams in managing their overall security posture across the following areas: - Assets: Inventory and management of organizational assets - Risk: Identification and tracking of security risks - Compliance: Management of compliance requirements and frameworks - Policy: Creation and management of security policies - Program: Oversight and management of the security program - TPRM (Third-Party Risk Management): Assessment and monitoring of third-party vendor risk - Additional modules not fully detailed on the demo request page The platform is tailored to a team's security maturity level and existing gaps, and supports alignment with security frameworks. It is positioned as a unified platform for security program management rather than a point solution for a single domain. The product is accessed via a demo request model, suggesting it is a commercial SaaS offering. The platform targets security teams looking to manage governance, risk, compliance, assets, policies, and third-party risk from a single interface.
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Alvor is Unified security program mgmt platform covering risk, compliance, assets & TPRM, developed by Alvor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Security Compliance Training, Third Party Security, Security Maturity.
Alvor offers the following core capabilities:
Alvor is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise, startup organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Alvor is built for security teams handling Security Compliance Training, Third Party Security, Security Maturity, Security Framework. It supports workflows including asset management module, risk management module, compliance management module. Teams typically adopt Alvor when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/alvor
Alvor is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://alvor.io/demo or contact Alvor directly.
Popular alternatives to Alvor include:
Compare all Alvor alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/alvor
Alvor is for security teams and organizations that need Security Compliance Training, Third Party Security, Security Maturity, Security Framework, Policy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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