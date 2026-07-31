Alvor Description

Alvor is a security management platform organized into 8 modules that covers multiple domains of cybersecurity program management. The platform is designed to support security teams in managing their overall security posture across the following areas: - Assets: Inventory and management of organizational assets - Risk: Identification and tracking of security risks - Compliance: Management of compliance requirements and frameworks - Policy: Creation and management of security policies - Program: Oversight and management of the security program - TPRM (Third-Party Risk Management): Assessment and monitoring of third-party vendor risk - Additional modules not fully detailed on the demo request page The platform is tailored to a team's security maturity level and existing gaps, and supports alignment with security frameworks. It is positioned as a unified platform for security program management rather than a point solution for a single domain. The product is accessed via a demo request model, suggesting it is a commercial SaaS offering. The platform targets security teams looking to manage governance, risk, compliance, assets, policies, and third-party risk from a single interface.