Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions
Enterprise resilience platform for risk, compliance, security & incident mgmt.
Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions
Enterprise resilience platform for risk, compliance, security & incident mgmt.
Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions Description
Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions is a Risk Intelligence Platform that provides organizations with capabilities to manage risks, compliance, security incidents, and investigations across the enterprise. The platform addresses multiple domains including risk and audit, enterprise security and investigations, compliance, brand equity protection, and platform trust and safety. The solution enables organizations to identify and monitor risks across digital and physical spaces, prioritize risk mitigation based on business impact, and respond to risk events before they escalate into crises. The platform includes modules for enterprise risk management, internal audit, internal controls, third-party risk management, business continuity management, IT risk management, and risk event management. For security operations, the platform provides incident management, investigations case management, security risk management, command center capabilities, threat protection, and persons of interest investigations. Compliance capabilities cover regulatory compliance, pharma compliance, IT compliance, and whistleblowing case management. The platform includes brand equity protection features such as social media moderation, online risk intelligence, reputation monitoring, and athlete and VIP wellbeing monitoring. It also offers trust and safety solutions for platforms to take action against bad actors. The solution provides analytics and visualization capabilities to demonstrate risk management effectiveness to stakeholders, quantify the impact of risk strategies on key performance indicators, and maintain transparency and accountability across the organization.
Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions FAQ
Common questions about Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions is Enterprise resilience platform for risk, compliance, security & incident mgmt. developed by Resolver. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Brand Protection, Business Continuity.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership