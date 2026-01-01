Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions Description

Resolver Enterprise Resilience Solutions is a Risk Intelligence Platform that provides organizations with capabilities to manage risks, compliance, security incidents, and investigations across the enterprise. The platform addresses multiple domains including risk and audit, enterprise security and investigations, compliance, brand equity protection, and platform trust and safety. The solution enables organizations to identify and monitor risks across digital and physical spaces, prioritize risk mitigation based on business impact, and respond to risk events before they escalate into crises. The platform includes modules for enterprise risk management, internal audit, internal controls, third-party risk management, business continuity management, IT risk management, and risk event management. For security operations, the platform provides incident management, investigations case management, security risk management, command center capabilities, threat protection, and persons of interest investigations. Compliance capabilities cover regulatory compliance, pharma compliance, IT compliance, and whistleblowing case management. The platform includes brand equity protection features such as social media moderation, online risk intelligence, reputation monitoring, and athlete and VIP wellbeing monitoring. It also offers trust and safety solutions for platforms to take action against bad actors. The solution provides analytics and visualization capabilities to demonstrate risk management effectiveness to stakeholders, quantify the impact of risk strategies on key performance indicators, and maintain transparency and accountability across the organization.