Unified security platform for vendor mgmt, compliance, risk, and pen testing.
Unified security platform for vendor mgmt, compliance, risk, and pen testing.
Crush Security Platform is a unified security management platform that centralizes vendor management, compliance, risk, and penetration testing services into a single control plane. Core capabilities include: - Cassandra AI Threat Intelligence: An AI-assisted module that correlates an organization's existing security stack against the broader vendor landscape, identifies coverage gaps, and provides software recommendations based on data analysis. - Vendor Intelligence & Tool Rationalization: Side-by-side comparison of security tool stacks to identify functional gaps, including support for M&A scenarios. Comparisons are organized across 13 cybersecurity vendor taxonomy categories. - Compliance Services: End-to-end compliance support covering PCI, ISO 27001 & 42001, SOC 1 & 2, CMMC, NIST (CSF, 800-53, 800-171, AI RMF), CSA STAR, and GDPR. Includes assessments, readiness preparation, audit support, and attestation. - Penetration Testing: Covers internal/external network, web/mobile/API, AI pen testing, social engineering, attack simulation, purple team, red team, and threat actor impersonation. Findings are mapped to the organization's risk profile. - Risk Management & Advisory: Includes NIST 800-30 risk assessments, third-party risk management, BC/DR advisory, incident management tabletop exercises, and cybersecurity control assessments. - Customer Portal: A centralized interface providing visibility into subscription renewals, audit timelines, compliance status, and real-time collaboration on findings, along with software recommendations and gap analysis.
Common questions about Crush Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Crush Security Platform is Unified security platform for vendor mgmt, compliance, risk, and pen testing, developed by Crush Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with NIST, PCI DSS, GDPR.
Crush Security Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Crush Security Platform is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Crush Security Platform is built for security teams handling NIST, PCI DSS, GDPR, Cyber Threat Intelligence. It supports workflows including ai-assisted threat intelligence and security stack gap analysis (cassandra), vendor comparison and tool rationalization across 13 taxonomy categories, end-to-end compliance services (pci, iso 27001/42001, soc 1/2, cmmc, nist, csa star, gdpr). Teams typically adopt Crush Security Platform when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/crush-security-platform
Crush Security Platform is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.crushsecurity.com/platform or contact Crush Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Crush Security Platform include:
Compare all Crush Security Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/crush-security-platform
Crush Security Platform is for security teams and organizations that need NIST, PCI DSS, GDPR, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Security Gap Analysis. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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