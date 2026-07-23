Crush Security Platform Description

Crush Security Platform is a unified security management platform that centralizes vendor management, compliance, risk, and penetration testing services into a single control plane. Core capabilities include: - Cassandra AI Threat Intelligence: An AI-assisted module that correlates an organization's existing security stack against the broader vendor landscape, identifies coverage gaps, and provides software recommendations based on data analysis. - Vendor Intelligence & Tool Rationalization: Side-by-side comparison of security tool stacks to identify functional gaps, including support for M&A scenarios. Comparisons are organized across 13 cybersecurity vendor taxonomy categories. - Compliance Services: End-to-end compliance support covering PCI, ISO 27001 & 42001, SOC 1 & 2, CMMC, NIST (CSF, 800-53, 800-171, AI RMF), CSA STAR, and GDPR. Includes assessments, readiness preparation, audit support, and attestation. - Penetration Testing: Covers internal/external network, web/mobile/API, AI pen testing, social engineering, attack simulation, purple team, red team, and threat actor impersonation. Findings are mapped to the organization's risk profile. - Risk Management & Advisory: Includes NIST 800-30 risk assessments, third-party risk management, BC/DR advisory, incident management tabletop exercises, and cybersecurity control assessments. - Customer Portal: A centralized interface providing visibility into subscription renewals, audit timelines, compliance status, and real-time collaboration on findings, along with software recommendations and gap analysis.