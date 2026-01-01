Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® Description
STREAM® is a cyber governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to help organizations manage cybersecurity risks across their enterprise. The platform provides capabilities for identifying, assessing, and managing cyber risks while automating compliance workflows. The platform supports compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2, and over 50 additional frameworks and regulations. It includes continuous controls monitoring functionality that integrates with security tools to automatically measure control effectiveness and capture evidence for audit teams. STREAM® offers cyber risk quantification capabilities that measure financial loss exposure from cybersecurity risks, enabling organizations to express risk in business terms for board-level decision-making. The platform includes third-party risk management features for managing vendor risks across the extended enterprise. The platform features no-code configurability that allows CISOs to adapt to regulatory changes without custom development. It provides a unified view of governance, risk, and compliance activities across the organization. STREAM® is available as a SaaS platform and can be deployed through AWS Marketplace. The platform includes a Vendor Management Hub with AI-powered automation for vendor onboarding and risk monitoring.
