Hyperproof GRC Description

Hyperproof GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that centralizes compliance operations, risk management, and audit processes. The platform uses AI to automate control mapping and reduce duplicative work across compliance frameworks. The compliance module enables organizations to automate control operations, connect controls to risks, and maintain a common control set across the enterprise. The risk module provides visibility into risk posture with continuous monitoring of emerging threats and real-time mitigation capabilities. The audit functionality connects evidence to audit requests and facilitates collaboration with auditors. The trust center component automates trust center operations and streamlines security questionnaire responses using verified control data. The third-party risk management module uses AI to automate vendor assessments and centralize third-party insights across business units. The governance component centralizes policy management, aligns approvals, and connects policies to enforcement controls. The platform includes over 120 pre-built compliance frameworks and offers more than 200 integrations with third-party tools including cloud providers, identity management systems, collaboration platforms, and security tools. It provides control orchestration capabilities and enables organizations to establish continuous compliance at scale.