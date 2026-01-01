CyberSaint CyberStrong Description

CyberSaint CyberStrong is a cyber risk management platform that consolidates security operations, compliance monitoring, and risk assessment capabilities. The platform uses a patented Graph Neural Net engine to process security data and provide risk insights. The platform offers three product tiers: Compliance Hub for risk-based compliance management, Risk Hub for connecting controls to financial risk metrics, and Executive Hub for presenting cyber risk to business stakeholders. CyberStrong provides automated assessment capabilities through Continuous Control Monitoring and Agentic Evidence Collection. The platform includes a controls library with hundreds of frameworks including NIST, CIS, and ISO standards. It performs automated framework crosswalking to harmonize controls across multiple compliance requirements. The platform quantifies cyber risk using financial models such as FAIR and NIST 800-30, translating security metrics into monetary terms. It includes risk register functionality that ties control groups to identified risks and provides peer benchmarking based on industry, company size, and revenue. CyberStrong offers dashboards and reporting for tracking compliance trends, gap analysis, and viewing security posture by geography, business unit, or asset. The platform includes remediation project tracking with ROI analysis and ROSI calculations for security investments.