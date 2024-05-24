NAVEX NAVEX One Logo

NAVEX NAVEX One

Integrated GRC platform for risk, compliance, ethics, and whistleblowing mgmt.

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

NAVEX NAVEX One Description

NAVEX One is a governance, risk and compliance platform that connects software solutions with organizational data to manage risk and compliance programs. The platform serves over 13,000 organizations worldwide. The system includes whistleblowing and incident management capabilities that enable organizations to establish speak-up programs and manage transparency in risk and compliance processes. It provides ethics and compliance training modules that deliver online education in multiple languages tailored to employee experiences. The platform offers policy and procedure management functionality to maintain and distribute codes of conduct and organizational policies. Risk and governance features support ongoing risk management and regulatory compliance monitoring rather than reactive issue management. NAVEX One incorporates AI-powered automation tools for editing, analysis, and due diligence tasks to improve team efficiency. The platform connects people, processes, data and technology to provide visibility into business intelligence and support adaptability. The system includes compliance consulting services and customer support to help organizations implement and maintain their GRC programs. Organizations can use the platform to manage various compliance requirements and regulatory obligations across their operations.

NAVEX NAVEX One FAQ

Common questions about NAVEX NAVEX One including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NAVEX NAVEX One is Integrated GRC platform for risk, compliance, ethics, and whistleblowing mgmt. developed by NAVEX. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, GRC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox