NAVEX NAVEX One Description
NAVEX One is a governance, risk and compliance platform that connects software solutions with organizational data to manage risk and compliance programs. The platform serves over 13,000 organizations worldwide. The system includes whistleblowing and incident management capabilities that enable organizations to establish speak-up programs and manage transparency in risk and compliance processes. It provides ethics and compliance training modules that deliver online education in multiple languages tailored to employee experiences. The platform offers policy and procedure management functionality to maintain and distribute codes of conduct and organizational policies. Risk and governance features support ongoing risk management and regulatory compliance monitoring rather than reactive issue management. NAVEX One incorporates AI-powered automation tools for editing, analysis, and due diligence tasks to improve team efficiency. The platform connects people, processes, data and technology to provide visibility into business intelligence and support adaptability. The system includes compliance consulting services and customer support to help organizations implement and maintain their GRC programs. Organizations can use the platform to manage various compliance requirements and regulatory obligations across their operations.
