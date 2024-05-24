Scrut Automation Description

Scrut Automation is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to automate compliance workflows and security control management. The platform provides a unified control framework that allows organizations to implement controls once and reuse them across multiple compliance frameworks, with over 60 prebuilt security frameworks available. The platform offers real-time dashboards for monitoring risk and compliance posture, with visual analytics and drill-down capabilities. It includes collaborative workflow features for task assignment, tracking, and team coordination, with bidirectional syncs to task management tools and notification systems for critical issues. Scrut Automation provides automated testing capabilities across integrated cloud, application, and security tools to maintain continuous visibility on controls. The platform includes a content library with prebuilt policy templates, risk assessments, video training materials with customizable quizzes, and vendor assessment questionnaire templates. The platform supports multi-entity management through workspaces, allowing organizations to manage compliance across different business units. Role-based access control enables granular permission management at admin, contributor, employee, and auditor levels, with department-level restrictions and bulk user management capabilities. The platform maps overlapping controls across frameworks to reduce redundancy and includes features for evidence collection, audit preparation, and compliance reporting.