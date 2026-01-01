OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform Logo

OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform

Platform for AI governance, privacy, risk, data, and compliance management

GRC
Commercial
OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform Description

OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform is a governance platform that connects privacy, risk, data, and compliance workflows on a single system. The platform provides capabilities for managing AI governance throughout the AI lifecycle, consent and preference management for consumer transparency, data use governance with real-time policy enforcement, privacy automation across the data lifecycle, technology risk and compliance management, and third-party risk management from intake through mitigation and reporting. The platform offers continuous monitoring, automated controls, and programmatic enforcement across organizations. It provides visibility and control over how data and AI are used within the technology stack. The system includes features for preventing data misuse, managing compliance requirements, and handling incident management scenarios. OneTrust serves organizations requiring governance capabilities for privacy regulations, AI compliance, third-party vendor management, and risk assessment processes. The platform addresses requirements for consent management, data protection, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting across multiple governance domains.

OneTrust AI-Ready Governance Platform is Platform for AI governance, privacy, risk, data, and compliance management developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Data Protection.

