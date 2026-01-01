SAI360 GRC Software
SAI360 GRC Software Description
SAI360 GRC Software is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to help organizations manage ethics, risk, and compliance programs through an integrated approach. The platform unifies governance processes across multiple organizational functions to reduce silos and connect various compliance and risk management activities. The software provides compliance management, risk management, policy administration, and compliance training capabilities within a single platform. It includes over 20 configurable modules that organizations can customize to fit their specific needs and regulatory requirements. The platform incorporates risk insights and behavioral analytics to help organizations adapt to emerging risks and changing regulations. It supports risk-aware compliance programs by connecting different aspects of governance, risk, and compliance management. SAI360 serves organizations across multiple industries including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, with solutions tailored to industry-specific regulatory and operational challenges. The platform is used by approximately 5 million users worldwide, including one-third of Fortune 500 companies. The software recently expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Plural Policy to enhance AI-driven compliance features for regulatory change management.
