SaltyCloud Isora GRC Description
SaltyCloud Isora GRC is a Governance, Risk, and Compliance platform designed for information security teams. The platform provides capabilities for streamlining security assessments, managing organizational risks, and maintaining oversight of vendor relationships and asset inventories. The platform positions itself as a GRC Assessment Platform that enables security teams to manage information security governance, risk, and compliance activities from a centralized interface. It supports assessment workflows, risk management processes, and provides visibility into vendor and asset portfolios. Isora GRC is used by educational institutions, government agencies, and enterprises across various sectors. The platform has received ratings on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, indicating adoption within the IT risk management solutions market. The system is designed to help organizations maintain compliance postures, track security assessments, and manage third-party vendor relationships as part of their overall information security program. It provides information security teams with tools to organize and execute GRC-related activities within their organizations.
