Telos Xacta 360
Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization
Telos Xacta 360
Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization
Telos Xacta 360 Description
Telos Xacta 360 is a cyber governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for continuous compliance assessment and authorization. The platform provides automated risk management capabilities through continuous assessment and always-on authorization features. The product includes three main components: Xacta 360 for continuous compliance assessment with automated control management, Xacta.io for converting security data into system-wide insights for risk decisions, and Xacta.ai which integrates AI-driven content and knowledge to address risk and compliance challenges. Xacta 360 has achieved FedRAMP High authorization and supports federal cloud authorization processes. The platform is designed to work with frameworks including CSRMC compliance for DOD environments and supports various regulatory requirements. The solution addresses enterprise cyber GRC needs by providing continuous monitoring, automated assessment capabilities, and centralized compliance management. It enables organizations to maintain authorization to operate (ATO) status through continuous assessment rather than periodic reviews. Telos Corporation offers the platform as part of their broader cybersecurity portfolio, which also includes secure networks services, identity solutions, and federal contract capabilities.
Telos Xacta 360 FAQ
Common questions about Telos Xacta 360 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Telos Xacta 360 is Cyber GRC platform with continuous compliance assessment and authorization developed by Telos Corporation. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Compliance.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox