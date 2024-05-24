Telos Xacta 360 Description

Telos Xacta 360 is a cyber governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for continuous compliance assessment and authorization. The platform provides automated risk management capabilities through continuous assessment and always-on authorization features. The product includes three main components: Xacta 360 for continuous compliance assessment with automated control management, Xacta.io for converting security data into system-wide insights for risk decisions, and Xacta.ai which integrates AI-driven content and knowledge to address risk and compliance challenges. Xacta 360 has achieved FedRAMP High authorization and supports federal cloud authorization processes. The platform is designed to work with frameworks including CSRMC compliance for DOD environments and supports various regulatory requirements. The solution addresses enterprise cyber GRC needs by providing continuous monitoring, automated assessment capabilities, and centralized compliance management. It enables organizations to maintain authorization to operate (ATO) status through continuous assessment rather than periodic reviews. Telos Corporation offers the platform as part of their broader cybersecurity portfolio, which also includes secure networks services, identity solutions, and federal contract capabilities.