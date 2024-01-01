Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

During this time, we remain as passionate as ever about helping you learn, grow, and connect with learners and educators around the world. Both here and on our social media channels we’ll continue sharing uplifting stories, new ways to learn, and courses we think you’ll love. To help our community during this critical time, we’re launching new, free resources, as well as surfacing interesting course collections, community discussions, and expert interviews. Learn something new with a free* course *This offer ended December 31, 2020, but you can continue to explore many free courses on Coursera through auditing. Starting today, we’re making a selection of courses completely free for anyone, anywhere so it’s easier than ever to start learning.