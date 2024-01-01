Coursera Together: Free online learning during COVID-19

A detailed manual for cybersecurity professionals focusing on red team, OSINT, and blue team strategies.
CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.
A newsletter providing summarized cyber defense technical content for blue and purple teams to stay informed and protect their estates.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.
Cybrary is an online learning platform that provides accessible and affordable training in cybersecurity skills.