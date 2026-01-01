Top picks: Optro AI, Venvera, Kovr AI Cyber Compliance Automation Platform — plus 45 more compared.GRC
Evaluating Screenata alternatives comes down to matching GRC capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Screenata is a commercial Compliance Management tool developed by Screenata. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Optro AI, Venvera, Kovr AI Cyber Compliance Automation Platform, Bastion, and Delve GDPR. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Screenata, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-powered GRC platform module for audit, risk, and compliance automation.
Shares 7 capabilities with Screenata: Evidence Collection, Security Compliance Training, Security Questionnaires, Third Party Security +3 more
AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance across 16+ frameworks.
Shares 5 capabilities with Screenata: GDPR, Security Compliance Training, Security Questionnaires, Third Party Security +1 more
AI-native platform automating cyber compliance for FedRAMP & CMMC.
Multi-framework compliance & security platform for scale-up companies.
AI-powered GDPR compliance platform with automated evidence collection
AI-powered compliance automation for evidence collection & risk mapping.
Compliance automation platform for achieving and maintaining security certs.
AI-powered compliance automation platform for continuous cyber assurance
AI-powered GRC platform module for audit, risk, and compliance automation.
AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance across 16+ frameworks.
AI-native platform automating cyber compliance for FedRAMP & CMMC.
Multi-framework compliance & security platform for scale-up companies.
AI-powered GDPR compliance platform with automated evidence collection
AI-powered compliance automation for evidence collection & risk mapping.
Compliance automation platform for achieving and maintaining security certs.
AI-powered compliance automation platform for continuous cyber assurance
Compliance mgmt platform for evidence collection, policy tracking & reporting
GRC platform for gaming industry with automated compliance and risk management
FedRAMP Low authorization platform for SaaS vendors via the 20x pilot program.
Automates compliance evidence collection, mapping, and validation for audits.
EU NIS2 compliance platform automating risk mgmt, evidence & reporting.
Managed CMMC Level 2 readiness suite for Defense Industrial Base orgs.
Compliance questionnaire tool for ISO, DORA, NIS2, and GDPR assessments.
Automates compliance documentation, controls & training for 20+ frameworks.
Centralized CMMC compliance mgmt platform for evidence & documentation.
AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance
Integrated compliance platform for GRC with real-time assessments & reporting
AI-powered public trust center for security questionnaires and compliance
Automated compliance platform for EU standards like NIS2, ISO 27001, TISAX
Compliance management platform supporting 100+ frameworks including ISO 27001
Modular compliance mgmt platform for tracking regulatory obligations & audits
Cyber governance & compliance mgmt platform for SMBs across NIS2, ISO 27001, DORA.
AI GRC agent automating compliance workflows, audits, and remediation.
Centralized platform for managing compliance audits and auditor collaboration.
AI-native GRC platform for compliance automation, risk mgmt & security reviews
Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management
AI-powered compliance platform for audit prep and regulatory management
Compliance monitoring platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Compliance automation platform with 50+ frameworks and evidence collection
AI-driven compliance automation platform for continuous audit readiness
PCI-DSS compliance automation platform with AI-powered evidence collection
SOC 2 compliance platform with automated evidence collection and audit support
AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management
Controls maturity assessment platform for compliance & risk management
DORA compliance platform for financial institutions' cyber resilience
GRC platform for compliance management, gap analysis, and security posture.
Cloud-based platform mapping security controls to CMMC, HIPAA, NIST & more.
Automated compliance governance & evidence collection for financial institutions.
Compliance automation platform for 20+ frameworks incl. NHS & ISO.
GRC platform for SOC 2 compliance management and continuous audit readiness.
Compliance platform with pre-built frameworks mapped to controls for vCISOs & SMBs.
AI-powered tool to auto-complete security questionnaires and RFPs.
Deterministic AI API mapping security text to compliance controls via JSON.
AI-powered GRC platform for compliance automation and control assurance.
AI-native GRC platform for compliance mgmt and security certification.
CI/CD-integrated platform for EU Cyber Resilience Act compliance automation.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Screenata.
The most popular alternatives to Screenata include Optro AI, Venvera, Kovr AI Cyber Compliance Automation Platform, Bastion, and Delve GDPR. These Compliance Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Screenata listed on CybersecTools, all within the Compliance Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Screenata is a commercial Compliance Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Screenata is a Compliance Management tool within the broader GRC category. It is used by security professionals for compliance management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.