AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance across 16+ frameworks.

Key features: Cross-framework control mapping (Crosswalk) for evidence reuse across frameworks, Automated regulatory incident reporting clocks (DORA, NIS2, GDPR), DORA Register of Information with xBRL-CSV export, Automated board pack generation from live compliance posture, AI-assisted policy drafting and gap analysis using own API key

Shares 5 capabilities with Screenata : GDPR, Security Compliance Training, Security Questionnaires, Third Party Security +1 more