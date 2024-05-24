Drata Continuous Trust Description

Drata Continuous Trust is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that centralizes GRC operations through AI-driven automation. The platform addresses compliance management by automating control monitoring, evidence collection, and multi-framework mapping to reduce audit preparation time and enable faster market entry into regulated sectors. The risk management capabilities provide visibility into vendor, internal, and external risk through centralized tracking workflows. The platform includes automated governance features that assign ownership, enforce deadlines, and manage cross-framework tasks to improve accountability and reduce delays. For security assurance, the platform uses AI to generate questionnaire responses and provides live security posture information to reduce review cycles. The Trust Center feature enables organizations to share security documentation and compliance status with external stakeholders. The platform supports continuous monitoring with real-time control testing and automated evidence collection for audit readiness. Organizations can customize workflows, build custom controls and tests, and integrate with various systems including on-premises infrastructure. Drata supports multiple compliance frameworks and provides policy management, personnel tracking, and access review capabilities. The platform includes vendor risk management, internal risk assessment, and external risk monitoring features integrated into a single interface.