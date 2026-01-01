Opscompass Compliance
Compliance monitoring platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Opscompass Compliance Description
Opscompass Compliance is a compliance management platform designed to monitor and manage regulatory and vendor license requirements across hybrid IT environments. The platform provides continuous monitoring of cloud and on-premises assets against industry standards including CIS, NIST, GDPR, HIPAA, and FedRAMP. The solution offers automated compliance checks across multiple technology platforms including AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle, Microsoft 365, SQL, and VMware. It provides a centralized dashboard that displays real-time compliance status across all monitored environments. The platform includes a compliance scoring system that quantifies security posture and adherence to industry standards. Organizations can prioritize remediation efforts based on severity levels and potential impact on compliance scores. Opscompass Compliance supports exception and mitigation management, allowing teams to document justifications and approved exceptions with a complete audit trail. The platform generates customizable compliance reports for auditors and regulatory bodies. The solution provides real-time alerts for non-compliance events, configuration drift, and critical security issues. It includes hundreds of automated compliance checks that reduce manual effort during audit preparation. The platform is designed for organizations managing complex, multi-environment IT infrastructure that need to maintain compliance across multiple regulatory frameworks simultaneously.
Opscompass Compliance FAQ
Common questions about Opscompass Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Opscompass Compliance is Compliance monitoring platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments developed by Opscompass. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Cloud Security, Compliance.
