Iru Compliance Automation Logo

Iru Compliance Automation

AI-driven compliance automation platform for continuous audit readiness

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Iru Compliance Automation Description

Iru Compliance Automation is a compliance management platform that uses AI to translate compliance frameworks into tailored controls and actionable tasks. The platform automatically collects, validates, and maps evidence to relevant controls through its Adaptive Evidence Map. The system converts compliance frameworks into specific tasks with assigned owners and due dates. AI agents validate evidence relevance and map artifacts to appropriate controls automatically. The platform provides real-time tracking of controls, tasks, evidence, and framework compliance status. Features include collaborative task management with comments and attachments, personal compliance inboxes for team members, and auditor-ready evidence presentation with summaries and timestamps. The platform supports migration from existing compliance tools including Drata, Vanta, Secureframe, and Sprinto. The Trust Center component enables public sharing of certifications, audit results, and security posture. It includes NDA verification workflows for sensitive document access, automated questionnaire response drafting, and customizable branding with custom domains. Organizations can publish KPI dashboards, FAQs, and allow prospects to submit their own security questionnaires. The platform maintains continuous evidence collection as organizational changes occur, eliminating manual tracking and ticket management for IT and security teams.

Iru Compliance Automation FAQ

Common questions about Iru Compliance Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Iru Compliance Automation is AI-driven compliance automation platform for continuous audit readiness developed by Iru. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GRC, AI Powered Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox