Iru Compliance Automation Description
Iru Compliance Automation is a compliance management platform that uses AI to translate compliance frameworks into tailored controls and actionable tasks. The platform automatically collects, validates, and maps evidence to relevant controls through its Adaptive Evidence Map. The system converts compliance frameworks into specific tasks with assigned owners and due dates. AI agents validate evidence relevance and map artifacts to appropriate controls automatically. The platform provides real-time tracking of controls, tasks, evidence, and framework compliance status. Features include collaborative task management with comments and attachments, personal compliance inboxes for team members, and auditor-ready evidence presentation with summaries and timestamps. The platform supports migration from existing compliance tools including Drata, Vanta, Secureframe, and Sprinto. The Trust Center component enables public sharing of certifications, audit results, and security posture. It includes NDA verification workflows for sensitive document access, automated questionnaire response drafting, and customizable branding with custom domains. Organizations can publish KPI dashboards, FAQs, and allow prospects to submit their own security questionnaires. The platform maintains continuous evidence collection as organizational changes occur, eliminating manual tracking and ticket management for IT and security teams.
Iru Compliance Automation FAQ
Common questions about Iru Compliance Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Iru Compliance Automation is AI-driven compliance automation platform for continuous audit readiness developed by Iru. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GRC, AI Powered Security.
