Iru Trust Center
AI-powered public trust center for security questionnaires and compliance
Iru Trust Center
AI-powered public trust center for security questionnaires and compliance
Iru Trust Center Description
Iru Trust Center is a compliance management solution that provides organizations with a public-facing trust center to showcase their security posture to prospects and customers. The platform uses AI to automate responses to security questionnaires by pulling data from an Adaptive Evidence Map. The solution includes a public portal where organizations can display their compliance frameworks, security controls, and answers to frequently asked security questions. For prospects requiring deeper access, the platform offers a private portal with NDA verification capabilities, where AI verifies signed NDAs and a human reviewer provides final approval before granting access to sensitive documentation. The platform allows external security and procurement teams to upload their own questionnaires, which are then processed by the AI system to generate draft responses. Organizations can customize their trust center with their own branding, including custom domains, colors, logos, and company descriptions. The trust center includes a KPI dashboard for visualizing security metrics and compliance status. It features metadata-based organization for FAQs to support sorting and tagging at scale. The platform is part of the broader Iru unified security platform that includes endpoint management, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management, workforce identity, and compliance automation capabilities.
Iru Trust Center FAQ
Common questions about Iru Trust Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Iru Trust Center is AI-powered public trust center for security questionnaires and compliance developed by Iru. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, AI Powered Security, Security Questionnaires.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox