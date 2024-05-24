Iru Trust Center Description

Iru Trust Center is a compliance management solution that provides organizations with a public-facing trust center to showcase their security posture to prospects and customers. The platform uses AI to automate responses to security questionnaires by pulling data from an Adaptive Evidence Map. The solution includes a public portal where organizations can display their compliance frameworks, security controls, and answers to frequently asked security questions. For prospects requiring deeper access, the platform offers a private portal with NDA verification capabilities, where AI verifies signed NDAs and a human reviewer provides final approval before granting access to sensitive documentation. The platform allows external security and procurement teams to upload their own questionnaires, which are then processed by the AI system to generate draft responses. Organizations can customize their trust center with their own branding, including custom domains, colors, logos, and company descriptions. The trust center includes a KPI dashboard for visualizing security metrics and compliance status. It features metadata-based organization for FAQs to support sorting and tagging at scale. The platform is part of the broader Iru unified security platform that includes endpoint management, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management, workforce identity, and compliance automation capabilities.