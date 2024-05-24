Iru Trust Center Logo

Iru Trust Center

AI-powered public trust center for security questionnaires and compliance

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Iru Trust Center Description

Iru Trust Center is a compliance management solution that provides organizations with a public-facing trust center to showcase their security posture to prospects and customers. The platform uses AI to automate responses to security questionnaires by pulling data from an Adaptive Evidence Map. The solution includes a public portal where organizations can display their compliance frameworks, security controls, and answers to frequently asked security questions. For prospects requiring deeper access, the platform offers a private portal with NDA verification capabilities, where AI verifies signed NDAs and a human reviewer provides final approval before granting access to sensitive documentation. The platform allows external security and procurement teams to upload their own questionnaires, which are then processed by the AI system to generate draft responses. Organizations can customize their trust center with their own branding, including custom domains, colors, logos, and company descriptions. The trust center includes a KPI dashboard for visualizing security metrics and compliance status. It features metadata-based organization for FAQs to support sorting and tagging at scale. The platform is part of the broader Iru unified security platform that includes endpoint management, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management, workforce identity, and compliance automation capabilities.

Iru Trust Center FAQ

Common questions about Iru Trust Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Iru Trust Center is AI-powered public trust center for security questionnaires and compliance developed by Iru. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, AI Powered Security, Security Questionnaires.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox