OneTrust Compliance Automation

Compliance automation platform with 50+ frameworks and evidence collection

GRC
OneTrust Compliance Automation is a compliance management platform designed for InfoSec and IT teams. The platform provides access to over 50 pre-configured compliance frameworks, standards, and regulations including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and NIS2. The platform breaks down compliance requirements into measurable components with controls, evidence tasks, templates, and implementation guidance. It translates technical controls, evidence, and legal requirements into accessible language for non-compliance stakeholders. The platform features a proprietary shared evidence framework that maps evidence of operations to unique control requirements across multiple frameworks. This approach enables organizations to collect evidence once and apply it to multiple compliance requirements, reducing redundant data sanitization efforts. The platform connects to external systems through pre-architected collectors to capture real-time evidence for control requirements. This automated evidence collection supports continuous audit preparation and reduces manual data gathering processes. The platform includes control dashboards, evidence management capabilities, and collaboration tools. It provides detailed implementation guidance and templates to help organizations establish and maintain compliance programs across multiple regulatory requirements simultaneously.

OneTrust Compliance Automation is Compliance automation platform with 50+ frameworks and evidence collection developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Compliance.

