Qmulos Q-Core Description

Qmulos Q-Core is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to collect and manage technical evidence, processes, and policies in a centralized repository. The platform provides dashboards for tracking compliance across multiple frameworks and standards, helping teams navigate diverse compliance requirements. Q-Core serves as an entry point for organizations transitioning from legacy GRC solutions and spreadsheets. It manages evidence of human activity, business processes, policies, ATO documentation, and snapshots of scans and configurations. The platform supports the creation and management of control implementation statements, hardware and software inventories, and authorization tracking. The system includes remediation tracking capabilities through a POA&M dashboard and integrated ticketing system. It generates compliance artifacts including OSCAL-formatted System Security Plans (SSPs) and Security Control Traceability Matrices (SCTMs). The platform provides in-app guides for Information System Security Officers (ISSOs) and supports the creation of provider systems for documenting system inheritance. Q-Core captures assessments and audits within the tool and allows organizations to create overlays for streamlining control baseline configurations or protecting sensitive data. The platform is designed to support organizations in building compliance program maturity, with a pathway to transition to automated technical evidence collection and continuous monitoring through the company's Q-Compliance product.