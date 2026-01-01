Vanta Platform
Vanta Platform Description
Vanta Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance solution designed to help organizations manage their security and compliance programs. The platform provides continuous monitoring and automation capabilities for compliance frameworks and security standards. The platform supports organizations in achieving and maintaining compliance certifications such as SOC 2, among other compliance standards. It offers automated compliance workflows that help businesses streamline their audit preparation and ongoing compliance maintenance activities. Vanta Platform enables organizations to select appropriate compliance standards based on their business requirements and provides guidance throughout the compliance journey. The solution includes features for tracking security controls, managing audit processes, and maintaining compliance documentation. The platform is designed to integrate with existing technology infrastructure to continuously monitor security posture and compliance status. It provides visibility into an organization's security and compliance state through automated assessments and reporting capabilities. Organizations can use Vanta Platform to prepare for audits, manage compliance requirements, and demonstrate their security posture to customers and stakeholders. The solution aims to reduce the manual effort involved in compliance management through automation and continuous monitoring.
Vanta Platform is Continuous GRC platform for security and compliance management developed by Vanta. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, Cloud Security.
