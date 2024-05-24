C2Sec DORA Cyber Resilience Description

C2Sec DORA Cyber Resilience is a compliance and operational resilience platform designed to help financial institutions meet the requirements of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). The platform addresses DORA's regulatory expectations across multiple articles, including ICT risk management, incident response, third-party risk management, and resilience testing. The platform transitions organizations from point-in-time compliance activities to continuous operational resilience through automated monitoring, risk assessment workflows, and integrated third-party risk management. It provides centralized visibility across on-premises, cloud, SaaS, and vendor systems to track assets, relationships, and security posture changes. The solution includes capabilities for continuous security monitoring, vulnerability scanning, threat-led penetration testing coordination, and incident response management with regulatory notification workflows. It supports automated onboarding risk assessments, SLA violation tracking, and contract review triggers based on vendor changes. The platform offers unified analytics and reporting aligned to DORA articles, with role-based dashboards for security teams, risk managers, and executive leadership. It incorporates regulatory intelligence to alert organizations about compliance changes and update workflows accordingly. The system is designed to support governance requirements including board engagement on cyber risk and ICT risk function accountability.