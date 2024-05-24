Loading...
DORA compliance platform for financial institutions' cyber resilience
DORA compliance platform for financial institutions' cyber resilience
C2Sec DORA Cyber Resilience is a compliance and operational resilience platform designed to help financial institutions meet the requirements of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). The platform addresses DORA's regulatory expectations across multiple articles, including ICT risk management, incident response, third-party risk management, and resilience testing. The platform transitions organizations from point-in-time compliance activities to continuous operational resilience through automated monitoring, risk assessment workflows, and integrated third-party risk management. It provides centralized visibility across on-premises, cloud, SaaS, and vendor systems to track assets, relationships, and security posture changes. The solution includes capabilities for continuous security monitoring, vulnerability scanning, threat-led penetration testing coordination, and incident response management with regulatory notification workflows. It supports automated onboarding risk assessments, SLA violation tracking, and contract review triggers based on vendor changes. The platform offers unified analytics and reporting aligned to DORA articles, with role-based dashboards for security teams, risk managers, and executive leadership. It incorporates regulatory intelligence to alert organizations about compliance changes and update workflows accordingly. The system is designed to support governance requirements including board engagement on cyber risk and ICT risk function accountability.
Common questions about C2Sec DORA Cyber Resilience including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
C2Sec DORA Cyber Resilience is DORA compliance platform for financial institutions' cyber resilience developed by C2SEC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
Automated security design review platform for developers
CMMC Level 1 compliance platform with templates and policy generation
Website accessibility scanner for ADA/WCAG compliance testing
Web app pentesting platform for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS compliance monitoring
Free web accessibility scanner for WCAG 2.1 compliance testing
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox