Symbiant Compliance Management Software
Modular compliance mgmt platform for tracking regulatory obligations & audits
Symbiant Compliance Management Software
Modular compliance mgmt platform for tracking regulatory obligations & audits
Symbiant Compliance Management Software Description
Symbiant Compliance Management Software is a modular platform designed to track, manage, and report on compliance activities across organizations. The software centralizes compliance data across departments to monitor obligations, track actions, and maintain audit readiness. The platform offers multiple modules that can be deployed individually or combined based on organizational needs. Core modules include DPIA (Data Protection Impact Assessment) for GDPR compliance, Monitoring Action Tracker for managing audit actions and regulatory processes, SHE (Security, Health and Safety, Environment) for incident management, and Assessment Questionnaires for creating dynamic surveys and audit testing tools. The software supports assignment of ownership, deadline setting, and automated reminders for compliance actions. It links compliance activities to risk, audit, and governance functions within the organization. The platform adapts to organizational structure and workflows through its modular architecture. Symbiant has been in operation since 1999 and serves government agencies, financial institutions, universities, and other regulated organizations. The software is designed to support regulatory alignment and simplify compliance oversight across different regulatory frameworks.
Symbiant Compliance Management Software FAQ
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Symbiant Compliance Management Software is Modular compliance mgmt platform for tracking regulatory obligations & audits developed by Symbiant. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with GDPR, Security Audit.
ALTERNATIVES
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