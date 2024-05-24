ISMS.online IO Description

ISMS.online IO is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks and standards. The platform supports over 100 frameworks including ISO 27001, ISO 42001, ISO 27701, SOC 2, and Cyber Essentials. The platform provides asset management capabilities with an Asset Bank and Asset Inventory system. It includes risk management functionality for addressing threats and opportunities with dynamic reporting. The system offers policy and control management features with collaboration tools for documentation. IO includes specialized tools such as ARM (Automated Risk Management), HeadStart for framework-specific templates, and a Virtual Coach for guidance. The platform supports mapping and linking between different compliance elements including assets, risks, controls, and suppliers. The platform provides supply chain management for vendor due diligence, contract management, and relationship tracking. It includes audit management, corrective actions, and management review capabilities. Staff compliance assurance features enable policy distribution and acknowledgment tracking. IO offers interested party management with visual mapping capabilities. The platform includes dashboards, KPIs, and automated reporting for compliance monitoring. Content is available in multiple languages including English, French, German, and Spanish. The platform provides integrations through a public API, ready-made connectors, and Zapier support. Expert support from compliance specialists is included with the platform.