Screenata Description

Screenata is an AI-driven compliance automation platform that helps organizations achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA audit readiness. The platform centers on an AI agent named Vera that performs compliance work autonomously rather than serving as a passive dashboard. Core functions: - Scans infrastructure across 60+ providers (GitHub, AWS, GCP, identity providers) to collect evidence automatically, covering 700+ automated checks - Generates security policies grounded in actual system configurations, with an overpromise checker that flags policy commitments unsupported by real evidence - Posts daily readiness briefings in Slack, delegates evidence tasks via DM, and accepts file drops directly in Slack for auto-classification - Runs scheduled operations: daily evidence freshness checks, weekly cloud/code scans, quarterly access reviews, and annual risk refreshes - Produces cryptographically signed evidence artifacts with SHA-256 per-file hashes, RSA/ECDSA signatures, and RFC 3161 timestamps - Supports bring-your-own-key (BYOK) signing and publishes an open evidence spec (Open Attest) with a free verify CLI Additional included modules: - Trust Center (public-facing certifications and policies page) - Vendor/third-party risk management with risk tiering and DPA tracking - Security questionnaire answering drafted from actual controls - Risk register with inherent/residual scoring and treatment plans - Asset inventory covering laptops, cloud resources, and SaaS accounts - Access review workflows routed for approval on schedule Developer surfaces include a CLI, GitHub App, MCP server (for Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf), and an enterprise API enabling compliance checks in CI/CD pipelines. Pricing is $5,988/year (flat, under 50 employees, one framework). Frameworks supported include SOC 2 and HIPAA, with ISO 27001, ISO 42001, and GDPR listed as roadmap targets.