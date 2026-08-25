AI compliance agent automating SOC 2 & HIPAA audit readiness with evidence collection.
AI compliance agent automating SOC 2 & HIPAA audit readiness with evidence collection.
Screenata is a Compliance Management product by Screenata. It is deployed as a cloud service. Pricing is commercial (price not published).
Screenata is an AI-driven compliance automation platform that helps organizations achieve SOC 2 and HIPAA audit readiness. The platform centers on an AI agent named Vera that performs compliance work autonomously rather than serving as a passive dashboard. Core functions: - Scans infrastructure across 60+ providers (GitHub, AWS, GCP, identity providers) to collect evidence automatically, covering 700+ automated checks - Generates security policies grounded in actual system configurations, with an overpromise checker that flags policy commitments unsupported by real evidence - Posts daily readiness briefings in Slack, delegates evidence tasks via DM, and accepts file drops directly in Slack for auto-classification - Runs scheduled operations: daily evidence freshness checks, weekly cloud/code scans, quarterly access reviews, and annual risk refreshes - Produces cryptographically signed evidence artifacts with SHA-256 per-file hashes, RSA/ECDSA signatures, and RFC 3161 timestamps - Supports bring-your-own-key (BYOK) signing and publishes an open evidence spec (Open Attest) with a free verify CLI Additional included modules: - Trust Center (public-facing certifications and policies page) - Vendor/third-party risk management with risk tiering and DPA tracking - Security questionnaire answering drafted from actual controls - Risk register with inherent/residual scoring and treatment plans - Asset inventory covering laptops, cloud resources, and SaaS accounts - Access review workflows routed for approval on schedule Developer surfaces include a CLI, GitHub App, MCP server (for Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf), and an enterprise API enabling compliance checks in CI/CD pipelines. Pricing is $5,988/year (flat, under 50 employees, one framework). Frameworks supported include SOC 2 and HIPAA, with ISO 27001, ISO 42001, and GDPR listed as roadmap targets.
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Screenata is AI compliance agent automating SOC 2 & HIPAA audit readiness with evidence collection, developed by Screenata. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Compliance, AI Copilot, GDPR.
Screenata offers the following core capabilities:
Screenata integrates natively with GitHub, AWS, GCP, Slack, Claude Code, Azure, Okta, Onelogin, Microsoft 365, Jira, Supabase, Cloudflare, Vercel, Fleet DM, Jamf Pro. Integration support lets security teams connect Screenata to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Screenata is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Screenata is built for security teams handling AI Compliance, AI Copilot, GDPR, MFA. It supports workflows including automated evidence collection across 60+ providers with 700+ checks, ai-generated security policies with overpromise detection, cryptographically signed evidence artifacts (sha-256, rsa/ecdsa, rfc 3161 timestamps). Teams typically adopt Screenata when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/screenata
Screenata is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://screenata.com/ or contact Screenata directly.
Popular alternatives to Screenata include:
Compare all Screenata alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/screenata
Screenata is for security teams and organizations that need AI Compliance, AI Copilot, GDPR, MFA, Security Compliance Training. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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