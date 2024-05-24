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IntelliGRC Platform

by IntelliGRC

GRC platform for compliance management, gap analysis, and security posture.

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
PolicyNist
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IntelliGRC Platform Description

IntelliGRC Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance solution designed to help organizations manage cybersecurity compliance requirements and improve their security posture. The platform consists of a core application and a scanner tool that work together to facilitate compliance activities. The core application provides a centralized dashboard for monitoring compliance status, tracking metrics, and viewing scan results. It includes a document management system for storing cybersecurity documentation, mapping evidence to control requirements, and generating System Security Plans. The compliance module enables organizations to scope information boundaries, conduct gap analysis with auto-fill content, and invite team members to respond to interview questions for validation purposes. The platform features an action plan module that functions as a compliance project management tool, allowing users to create projects, tasks, and subtasks that can be assigned to team members. Tasks can be automatically generated from gap analysis results and mapped to specific control requirements and assessment objectives. The Recon Agent Scanner Tool automates endpoint scanning to continuously monitor cybersecurity health. It collects asset information and evidence from information systems, supports Active Directory discovery scans, and can be configured with various compliance benchmarks including published STIG checklists. The scanner runs scheduled scans and imports findings directly into the core application for continuous compliance monitoring. The platform also includes an admin application for service providers to monitor client progress and distribute templated content such as Shared Responsibility Matrices.

IntelliGRC Platform FAQ

Common questions about IntelliGRC Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

IntelliGRC Platform is GRC platform for compliance management, gap analysis, and security posture. developed by IntelliGRC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Policy, NIST.

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