Scytale AI Security Questionnaires Description

Scytale AI Security Questionnaires is a tool designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires and RFPs (Requests for Proposals) using AI combined with human expert review. It is built into the broader Scytale compliance platform and draws on existing security and compliance data stored within the system to auto-generate responses to incoming questionnaires. The tool supports a four-step workflow: 1. Upload a security questionnaire into Scytale 2. AI auto-generates responses based on existing compliance and security data 3. A human security expert reviews the AI-generated answers 4. The completed questionnaire is returned to the customer in its original format Users can approve, edit, or reject AI-proposed answers, maintaining control over accuracy. Team collaboration is supported through task assignment, in-platform comments, and email and Slack notifications when team members are tagged. Responses are auto-updated to reflect current information, reducing the risk of outdated answers. The platform centralizes security and compliance data into a single hub, eliminating the need to gather information from multiple tools or teams. The tool supports over 60 security and privacy compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and NIST. It is intended to reduce time spent on manual questionnaire completion and accelerate sales cycles by enabling faster client due diligence.