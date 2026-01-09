Sprinto AI GRC Description

Sprinto AI GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to automate compliance processes and maintain audit readiness. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST, and over 200 additional standards. The platform provides continuous compliance monitoring by automatically collecting evidence, tracking control status, and identifying gaps in real-time. It includes audit management capabilities that automate evidence collection and generate audit-ready reports to streamline the audit process. The vendor risk management module centralizes vendor data, automates security assessments, and monitors for vendor breaches and risks. The platform identifies security risks across the organization and provides visibility into compliance posture. Sprinto AI adapts to organizational systems and automatically updates controls and evidence as infrastructure changes. The platform is designed to scale from first-time compliance audits through enterprise-level GRC operations, supporting startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises with different compliance maturity levels.