Sprinto AI GRC
AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management
Sprinto AI GRC
AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Sprinto AI GRC is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Sprinto AI GRC Description
Sprinto AI GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to automate compliance processes and maintain audit readiness. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO, GDPR, HIPAA, NIST, and over 200 additional standards. The platform provides continuous compliance monitoring by automatically collecting evidence, tracking control status, and identifying gaps in real-time. It includes audit management capabilities that automate evidence collection and generate audit-ready reports to streamline the audit process. The vendor risk management module centralizes vendor data, automates security assessments, and monitors for vendor breaches and risks. The platform identifies security risks across the organization and provides visibility into compliance posture. Sprinto AI adapts to organizational systems and automatically updates controls and evidence as infrastructure changes. The platform is designed to scale from first-time compliance audits through enterprise-level GRC operations, supporting startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises with different compliance maturity levels.
Sprinto AI GRC FAQ
Common questions about Sprinto AI GRC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sprinto AI GRC is AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management developed by Sprinto. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with GRC, Compliance, Audit.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership