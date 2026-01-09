SECJUR Automated Compliance Description

SECJUR Automated Compliance is a compliance automation platform designed for European regulatory standards and security frameworks. The platform provides organizations with tools to implement and maintain compliance with multiple standards including NIS2, ISO 27001, TISAX, DORA, EU AI Act, GDPR, Whistleblowing Act, ISO 9001, SOC 2, Swiss Data Protection Law, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018. The platform features a Digital Compliance Office that uses automation and AI to streamline compliance processes. It includes step-by-step wizards that enable organizations to achieve compliance without requiring dedicated CISO resources. The system supports cross-mapping between different frameworks, allowing organizations to manage multiple compliance requirements simultaneously on a single platform. SECJUR offers both self-service capabilities and access to certified compliance experts. The platform covers 57 industries and provides pre-built content for various compliance frameworks. Organizations can also build custom frameworks tailored to their specific requirements. The platform is hosted in Germany and designed specifically for European compliance requirements. It provides GDPR-compliant operations and focuses on European regulatory frameworks. SECJUR claims to reduce time to compliance by 80% through automation and offers a 100% success rate in certification audits according to their marketing materials.