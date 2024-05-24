C2 Controls Maturity Assessment Description

C2 Controls Maturity Assessment is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations assess, monitor, and optimize their control frameworks. The platform enables organizations to identify current control frameworks and those requiring compliance, visualize areas of excellence and risk, and tier controls based on maturity levels. The solution provides capabilities to assess controls that pose the highest risk and evaluate the relevance and reliability of each control. Users can customize assessments and request evidence from stakeholders. The platform supports remediation by facilitating the development of new compliance and control procedures to navigate regulated environments. The tool offers supplier risk management functionality, allowing organizations to monitor, plan, and prioritize suppliers based on risk severity. It includes tracking capabilities for remediations, policies, and team inputs in a centralized location. The platform monitors vendors through online data points and dark web threat intelligence. C2 Controls Maturity Assessment provides role-based benefits for different stakeholders including executive management, compliance and legal teams, internal and external auditors, and operations teams. The platform supports user collaboration by allowing organizations to invite new users without transferring data externally. It provides on-demand access to current compliance and risk controls, and maintains audit data for certifications.