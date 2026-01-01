Uptycs Integrated Compliance Platform Description

Uptycs Integrated Compliance Platform provides governance, risk, and compliance capabilities for hybrid cloud environments. The platform performs real-time automated compliance assessments against industry standards including CIS, PCI, NIST, HIPAA, and STIG. The platform includes continuous compliance monitoring that tracks cloud assets and activities against compliance standards, with automated evidence collection for regulatory audits and investigations. Reporting and alerting features provide visibility into compliance status and enable remediation of identified issues. Policy management capabilities include a centralized repository for storing and managing security policies. The platform offers an extensible framework for creating customized compliance checks and includes pre-built templates based on industry standards such as NIST and AWS Benchmark. Policy enforcement features include technical controls like access controls and intrusion detection, along with monitoring and auditing capabilities through log analysis and network monitoring. Risk management functionality identifies, assesses, and ranks potential risks based on likelihood and impact. The platform addresses risks related to data breaches, cyberattacks, regulatory violations, and operational disruptions. Risk mitigation measures can be implemented through technical controls and administrative procedures. The platform is designed to work with existing technology stacks and supports hybrid cloud environments.