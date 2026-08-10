Venvera Description

Venvera is a GRC and compliance automation platform designed for companies operating across multiple regulatory jurisdictions. It centralizes evidence collection, control mapping, risk management, and third-party risk management into a single platform. Core capabilities: - Cross-framework control mapping (Crosswalk): Evidence uploaded once is automatically mapped to equivalent controls across all active frameworks, eliminating duplicate work. - Regulatory clock automation: Incident classification triggers automatic countdown timers for reporting deadlines (e.g., DORA 4-hour, NIS2 24-hour, GDPR 72-hour). - DORA Register of Information: Maintained in real time and exportable in xBRL-CSV format for regulatory submission. - Board pack generation: Automated compliance posture reports covering incidents, testing, and accountability for management bodies. - AI-assisted drafting: Policy drafting, gap analysis, and evidence review using the organization's own API key. - Evidence Autopilot: Routes evidence requests to named domain contacts via no-login links; re-requests expiring evidence automatically. - Third-party risk management: Unlimited vendor records and questionnaire types, with answers feeding DORA, NIS2, ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and Cyber Essentials registers simultaneously. - Risk register: 5x5 heat map with inherent, residual, and tolerance scoring; KRI-based automatic risk raising. - Evidence vault: Versioned, signed, and timestamped artifact storage with freshness tracking. - Audit log: Append-only, tamper-evident log with signed hash chains and regulator-ready exports. Supported frameworks include SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, DORA, NIS2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, EU AI Act, Cyber Essentials, NIST CSF 2.0, CMMC 2.0, Saudi NCA ECC, SAMA CSF, UAE IA, NDPA, Solvency II, and eIDAS 2.0. The platform is available in English, German, Spanish, Bulgarian, and Arabic.