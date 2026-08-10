AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance across 16+ frameworks.
AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance across 16+ frameworks.
Venvera is a GRC and compliance automation platform designed for companies operating across multiple regulatory jurisdictions. It centralizes evidence collection, control mapping, risk management, and third-party risk management into a single platform. Core capabilities: - Cross-framework control mapping (Crosswalk): Evidence uploaded once is automatically mapped to equivalent controls across all active frameworks, eliminating duplicate work. - Regulatory clock automation: Incident classification triggers automatic countdown timers for reporting deadlines (e.g., DORA 4-hour, NIS2 24-hour, GDPR 72-hour). - DORA Register of Information: Maintained in real time and exportable in xBRL-CSV format for regulatory submission. - Board pack generation: Automated compliance posture reports covering incidents, testing, and accountability for management bodies. - AI-assisted drafting: Policy drafting, gap analysis, and evidence review using the organization's own API key. - Evidence Autopilot: Routes evidence requests to named domain contacts via no-login links; re-requests expiring evidence automatically. - Third-party risk management: Unlimited vendor records and questionnaire types, with answers feeding DORA, NIS2, ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and Cyber Essentials registers simultaneously. - Risk register: 5x5 heat map with inherent, residual, and tolerance scoring; KRI-based automatic risk raising. - Evidence vault: Versioned, signed, and timestamped artifact storage with freshness tracking. - Audit log: Append-only, tamper-evident log with signed hash chains and regulator-ready exports. Supported frameworks include SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, DORA, NIS2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, EU AI Act, Cyber Essentials, NIST CSF 2.0, CMMC 2.0, Saudi NCA ECC, SAMA CSF, UAE IA, NDPA, Solvency II, and eIDAS 2.0. The platform is available in English, German, Spanish, Bulgarian, and Arabic.
Common questions about Venvera including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Venvera is AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance across 16+ frameworks, developed by AI GRC & Compliance Automation Platform | Venvera. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with GDPR, PCI DSS, NIST.
Venvera offers the following core capabilities:
Venvera integrates natively with Azure, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Jira. Integration support lets security teams connect Venvera to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Venvera is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Venvera is built for security teams handling GDPR, PCI DSS, NIST, ISMS. It supports workflows including cross-framework control mapping (crosswalk) for evidence reuse across frameworks, automated regulatory incident reporting clocks (dora, nis2, gdpr), dora register of information with xbrl-csv export. Teams typically adopt Venvera when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/venvera
Venvera is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://venvera.com/ or contact AI GRC & Compliance Automation Platform | Venvera directly.
Popular alternatives to Venvera include:
Compare all Venvera alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/venvera
Venvera is for security teams and organizations that need GDPR, PCI DSS, NIST, ISMS, Security Compliance Training. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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