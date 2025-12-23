Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance
AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance
AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance Description
Apollo Secure is a compliance management platform designed to automate cybersecurity processes and accelerate security compliance for growing teams. The platform provides an all-in-one solution that covers multiple stages of the compliance journey. The platform includes security policy generation capabilities that create tailored security policies aligned with regulatory requirements. It offers security awareness training modules to educate staff on security practices and reduce human risk factors. The phishing simulator provides realistic phishing training exercises to help employees recognize and respond to phishing threats. Apollo Secure includes a cyber assessment tool that evaluates an organization's security posture and provides a risk score with recommendations. The platform features vulnerability scanning capabilities for web assets and dark web monitoring to identify compromised user credentials. It supports compliance with various security frameworks through evidence collection and requirement tracking. The platform includes integrated registers for managing risks, assets, and suppliers. It provides AI-enabled vendor review tools designed to accelerate customer acquisition through automated questionnaire responses. The Trust Centre feature offers a centralized location for sharing security and privacy information with clients. Apollo Secure is structured around five stages: Prepare (policies and training), Identify (scanning and monitoring), Comply (framework requirements), Manage (risk and asset management), and Scale (vendor review automation).
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance FAQ
Common questions about Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance is AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance developed by Apollo Secure. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership