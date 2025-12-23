Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance Logo

Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance

AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance

GRC
Commercial
Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance Description

Apollo Secure is a compliance management platform designed to automate cybersecurity processes and accelerate security compliance for growing teams. The platform provides an all-in-one solution that covers multiple stages of the compliance journey. The platform includes security policy generation capabilities that create tailored security policies aligned with regulatory requirements. It offers security awareness training modules to educate staff on security practices and reduce human risk factors. The phishing simulator provides realistic phishing training exercises to help employees recognize and respond to phishing threats. Apollo Secure includes a cyber assessment tool that evaluates an organization's security posture and provides a risk score with recommendations. The platform features vulnerability scanning capabilities for web assets and dark web monitoring to identify compromised user credentials. It supports compliance with various security frameworks through evidence collection and requirement tracking. The platform includes integrated registers for managing risks, assets, and suppliers. It provides AI-enabled vendor review tools designed to accelerate customer acquisition through automated questionnaire responses. The Trust Centre feature offers a centralized location for sharing security and privacy information with clients. Apollo Secure is structured around five stages: Prepare (policies and training), Identify (scanning and monitoring), Comply (framework requirements), Manage (risk and asset management), and Scale (vendor review automation).

Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance FAQ

Apollo Secure AI-Powered Cyber Compliance is AI-powered cyber compliance platform for security automation and compliance developed by Apollo Secure. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.

