ArmorCode Compliance
AI-powered compliance platform for audit prep and regulatory management
ArmorCode Compliance Description
ArmorCode Compliance is a platform designed to manage compliance requirements across cloud, infrastructure, and application environments. The product consolidates compliance data from multiple sources into a centralized view, replacing manual spreadsheet-based processes. The platform provides real-time dashboards that display compliance posture across different regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). It automates evidence collection and generates customizable audit-ready reports to reduce manual effort during audit preparation. ArmorCode Compliance includes exception management capabilities with structured workflows, approval processes, and audit trails to track policy deviations. The platform features an AI agent called Anya that provides compliance insights and visibility for auditors. The system supports control tracking and continuous compliance monitoring across multiple frameworks. It includes workflow automation to handle compliance tasks and reduce delays in meeting regulatory requirements. The platform aims to align compliance, security, and engineering teams through shared workflows and accountability mechanisms. ArmorCode Compliance addresses challenges related to disconnected tools, time-consuming evidence collection, and manual reporting processes that organizations face when managing compliance programs.
ArmorCode Compliance FAQ
Common questions about ArmorCode Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ArmorCode Compliance is AI-powered compliance platform for audit prep and regulatory management developed by ArmorCode. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.
