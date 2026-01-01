Best Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: SafeHill SecureIQ, PanoptesOne, Empirical Security Platform — plus 45 more compared. Attack Surface

Evaluating Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.