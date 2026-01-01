Top picks: SafeHill SecureIQ, PanoptesOne, Empirical Security Platform — plus 45 more compared.Attack Surface
Evaluating Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt alternatives comes down to matching Attack Surface capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is a commercial Exposure Management tool developed by Mallory. Security professionals most commonly compare it with SafeHill SecureIQ, PanoptesOne, Empirical Security Platform, Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure, and Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-powered TEM platform covering external, internal, cloud, code & web security.
EU-hosted platform unifying internal audits, EASM, and AI risk intel for SMEs.
Shares 4 capabilities with Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt: MITRE Attack, Attack Paths, Vulnerability Intelligence, Vulnerability Prioritization
ML-based platform that predicts vulnerability exploitation probability per environment.
Shares 6 capabilities with Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt: MITRE Attack, CVE, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Threat Feed +2 more
Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end
Shares 3 capabilities with Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt: Attack Paths, Security Orchestration, Vulnerability Prioritization
Managed service for continuous vulnerability detection and response with AI
SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation
Rapid threat exposure detection across attack surfaces within hours
Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management
AI-powered TEM platform covering external, internal, cloud, code & web security.
EU-hosted platform unifying internal audits, EASM, and AI risk intel for SMEs.
ML-based platform that predicts vulnerability exploitation probability per environment.
Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end
Managed service for continuous vulnerability detection and response with AI
SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation
Rapid threat exposure detection across attack surfaces within hours
Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management
Platform for continuous attack surface monitoring and vulnerability remediation
AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt
AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation
AI-native exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & threat detection
Risk-based vuln mgmt focusing on identifying & prioritizing high-value targets
AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.
Network attack path analysis tool mapping vuln exploitation paths to critical assets.
AI-driven continuous attack surface assessment and validation platform.
AI-driven platform that prioritizes cyber exposures by financial impact.
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform for vuln discovery & prioritization
AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection
Unified platform for attack surface & third-party risk management
Exposure mgmt platform combining EASM, PTaaS, VAPT, BAS & VPT capabilities
AI-powered security officer for CTEM platforms providing threat insights
AI-driven CTEM platform for continuous threat exposure management
AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform with EASM, IASM, and ESPM capabilities
AI-powered exposure mgmt platform for attack surface visibility & prioritization
Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing
Continuous exposure assessment platform for identifying security risks
AI-powered unified security platform for risk mgmt & asset visibility
CTEM platform that prioritizes cyber risks using threat intel & business context.
CTEM execution platform unifying asset, vuln, and control data for exposure mgmt.
External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & remediating exposures
AI-powered CTEM & EASM platform for website vulnerability scanning.
AI-powered exposure management platform for enterprise cyber risk visibility
Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
Autonomous CTEM platform for managing exposure risk with AI agents
AI-driven exposure management platform automating VM lifecycle tasks
Automated CTEM platform with AI-based attack simulation and risk quantification
Continuous Threat Exposure Management platform for contextual risk resolution
AI-driven CTEM platform for exposure, GRC, and unified risk management.
Cloud vuln mgmt platform using attack simulation to prioritize real threats.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing
CTEM platform combining pentesting, DAST, and attack surface mapping
Unified platform for attack surface visibility, exposure mgmt & response
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Unified platform consolidating EASM, CSPM, SSPM, and supply chain security
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt.
The most popular alternatives to Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt include SafeHill SecureIQ, PanoptesOne, Empirical Security Platform, Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure, and Reveald Managed Vulnerability Detection and Response. These Exposure Management tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt listed on CybersecTools, all within the Exposure Management category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is a commercial Exposure Management tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Mallory AI-Native Threat & Exposure Mgmt is a Exposure Management tool within the broader Attack Surface category. It is used by security professionals for exposure management capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.