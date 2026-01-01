watchTowr Rapid Reaction Logo

watchTowr Rapid Reaction

Rapid threat exposure detection across attack surfaces within hours

watchTowr Rapid Reaction is a vulnerability exposure management capability that identifies exploitable assets across an organization's attack surface within hours of emerging threats. The platform executes "Hunts" to detect exposure to high-profile vulnerabilities before in-the-wild exploitation occurs. The service provides alerts when new vulnerabilities affect an organization's assets, including vendor CVEs, supply chain weaknesses, and SaaS incidents. It identifies specific affected systems, business units, and assets with proven exploitability rather than theoretical risk. The platform operates continuously (24/7/365) and leverages vulnerability research and exploit development capabilities to reproduce high-impact CVEs in mission-critical devices. It covers emerging threats including threat actor campaigns targeting cloud environments and supply chain risks. Organizations receive confirmation when they are not impacted by high-profile security events, enabling stakeholder management. The platform aims to detect vulnerabilities faster than industry-standard Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) catalogs, which are reactive and lag behind attacker activity. The service translates threat intelligence into validated, actionable information for security teams to prioritize response efforts. It provides exposure visibility to zero-day and N-day research conducted by watchTowr Labs ahead of public disclosure.

watchTowr Rapid Reaction is Rapid threat exposure detection across attack surfaces within hours developed by watchTowr. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, CVE, Cloud Security.

