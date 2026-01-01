ResilientX Unified Exposure Management Logo

ResilientX Unified Exposure Management is a platform that combines attack surface management with third-party risk management capabilities. The platform provides continuous monitoring of digital perimeters including IPs, APIs, web applications, cloud environments, and credential leaks. The Unified Exposure Management component automatically maps external attack surfaces, detects vulnerabilities, and ranks them by exploitability. It covers code, cloud, cyber posture, and dark web monitoring. The platform performs real-time scans of domains, IP addresses, and external assets to identify unknown assets and security risks. The Third-Party Risk Management component monitors vendor and supplier security risks through automated risk ratings and continuous monitoring. It includes automated security questionnaires, vendor onboarding workflows, certification requests, and remediation tracking. The platform enables collaboration between IT, security, and procurement teams for vendor risk assessment. The platform generates compliance reports to meet regulatory requirements and provides security posture assessments. It includes a Risk Operation Center for real-time visibility into attack surfaces and supply chain risks. The system aims to reduce vendor risk management workload through automation of security workflows and questionnaires.

