Fortinet FortiRecon Logo

Fortinet FortiRecon

SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Fortinet FortiRecon is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Fortinet FortiRecon Description

FortiRecon is a SaaS-based threat exposure management solution that helps organizations identify and mitigate security risks across their attack surface. The platform provides continuous monitoring of internal and external digital assets from an adversary's perspective. The solution includes three main modules: Attack Surface Management for discovering and prioritizing exposed assets and vulnerabilities; Adversary Centric Intelligence for monitoring dark web, open source, and technical threat intelligence including ransomware activity, leaked credentials, and threat actor insights; and Brand Protection for detecting and taking down fake domains, rogue mobile applications, and phishing campaigns. FortiRecon maps detections to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide visibility into tactics, techniques, and procedures that attackers may use. The platform offers supply chain and vendor risk assessment capabilities, monitoring vendor exposures and ransomware incidents. It includes card fraud monitoring for credit and debit cards found on darknet marketplaces. The solution provides security orchestration and automation capabilities with playbooks to streamline security workflows. FortiRecon integrates with SIEM and SOAR platforms for threat intelligence correlation and orchestrated response. The platform offers takedown services through FortiGuard Labs for rapid response to brand threats and phishing campaigns.

Fortinet FortiRecon FAQ

Common questions about Fortinet FortiRecon including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fortinet FortiRecon is SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation developed by Fortinet. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →