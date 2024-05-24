Fortinet FortiRecon Description

FortiRecon is a SaaS-based threat exposure management solution that helps organizations identify and mitigate security risks across their attack surface. The platform provides continuous monitoring of internal and external digital assets from an adversary's perspective. The solution includes three main modules: Attack Surface Management for discovering and prioritizing exposed assets and vulnerabilities; Adversary Centric Intelligence for monitoring dark web, open source, and technical threat intelligence including ransomware activity, leaked credentials, and threat actor insights; and Brand Protection for detecting and taking down fake domains, rogue mobile applications, and phishing campaigns. FortiRecon maps detections to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide visibility into tactics, techniques, and procedures that attackers may use. The platform offers supply chain and vendor risk assessment capabilities, monitoring vendor exposures and ransomware incidents. It includes card fraud monitoring for credit and debit cards found on darknet marketplaces. The solution provides security orchestration and automation capabilities with playbooks to streamline security workflows. FortiRecon integrates with SIEM and SOAR platforms for threat intelligence correlation and orchestrated response. The platform offers takedown services through FortiGuard Labs for rapid response to brand threats and phishing campaigns.