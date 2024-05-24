Rapid7 Command Platform Logo

The Rapid7 Command Platform is a unified security platform that provides attack surface visibility, exposure management, and threat response capabilities. The platform combines real-time threat intelligence with AI-driven analysis to help security teams identify, prioritize, and remediate security risks across hybrid environments. The platform includes Surface Command for continuous attack surface monitoring from endpoint to cloud, and Exposure Command for proactive exposure mitigation with threat-aware risk context and remediation prioritization. The platform integrates data from multiple sources to provide comprehensive visibility across the organization's security posture. Built on 20 years of security data, the platform's AI engine detects threats in real time, validates malicious activity, and optimizes SOC workflows. The platform incorporates research and threat intelligence from Rapid7 Labs, which provides emergent threat guidance and analysis that is continuously integrated into the platform. The platform supports automation and integration capabilities to accelerate remediation and response workflows. It is designed to scale with organizational complexity while providing security teams with the context needed to make faster decisions and take precise action against exposures and threats.

Rapid7 Command Platform FAQ

Common questions about Rapid7 Command Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Rapid7 Command Platform is Unified platform for attack surface visibility, exposure mgmt & response developed by Rapid7. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI, Attack Surface Mapping, Automation.

